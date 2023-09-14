CHILDREN, families and friends can enjoy the excitement of the Repco Bathurst 1000 with a variety of events in the city centre to celebrate the Great Race.
Formerly known as the Great Race Festival Off-Track Events, this year the events will be called SuperFest.
The activities we have planned have something for everyone and will bring people to the heart of Bathurst, which is great for local businesses and the economy.
We have added a new event to the schedule, live music in Kings Parade, which replaces the Saturday Street Fair.
Music in the Parade will be a twilight event held on the Friday night of Race Week in partnership with Supercars and will feature live music, street food, twilight markets, family entertainment and activities.
I RECENTLY attended the unveiling of the Blue Plaque, which represents the stories of extraordinary people and events that have shaped our state.
The plaque tells the story of William John Clunies Ross, a passionate scientist and teacher who helped shape modern-day Bathurst.
Famed for his lectures on geology and metals, he brought educational opportunity to the regional city.
He is closely connected to the history of technical education and training in Bathurst.
His youngest son, William Ian Clunies Ross, followed his father into a career in science.
Starting in veterinary science, he turned his innovative research into parasitology into the eventual role of chair of what would become the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).
