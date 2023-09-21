Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

PHOTOS: Kelso High School graduating class of 2013

Updated September 22 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the Western Advocate, November 18 2013.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.