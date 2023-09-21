From the Western Advocate, November 18 2013.
ALMOST 10 years ago, in November 2013, Year 12 Students from Kelso High celebrated the end of their school days at their graduation ball held last Thursday night.
Around 380 students, school staff and parents gathered at Bathurst Panthers for the glamorous evening.
Throughout the night students were presented with their graduation certificates and references and there were a number of farewell speeches.
Guests also enjoyed a delicious three course meal, after which many of them hit the dance floor.
A highlight of the ball was when the graduating students took to the dance floor to do a flash mob towards the end of the night.
Organisers said the students all looked amazing and it was wonderful to see them all grown up.
They said a good night was had by all and it was a wonderful chance for students and teachers to catch up for one last time.
The festivities lasted well into the night, concluding around 11.30pm.
