AS spring starts to heat up, local NSW Rural Fire Service members are set to conduct their second hazard reduction burn in three weeks.
Following a burn at Peel late last month, the RFS will turn its attention to the Portland Common this weekend in preparation for the bushfire period.
NSW RFS Chifley/Lithgow operational officer Brett Taylor said the controlled burn will start at 10am this Saturday, September 16 and is expected to finish at around 6pm on Sunday, September 17.
"Hazard reduction is a vital element in helping to reduce the intensity of bushfires," Officer Taylor said.
He said the controlled burn will help protect properties and help firefighters to control any future bushfires.
Officer Taylor said the success of hazard reduction burns depends largely on the weather and favourable conditions are forecast for this weekend.
"Each year there is only a small window of opportunity where weather conditions are conducive to completing controlled burns," he said.
"For a hazard reduction burn to be successful we require the right wind and temperature conditions and for ground fuels to be sufficiently dry."
Forecast for Bathurst
Officer Taylor is advising residents to take appropriate precautions during the hazard reduction operation.
"This includes keeping doors and windows closed, removing washing from clotheslines and making sure pets are kept in a protected area," he said.
"If you have asthma or a lung condition, reduce outdoor activities if smoke levels are high, and if shortness of breath or coughing develops, take your reliever medicine or seek medical advice.
"Asthma sufferers need to follow their Asthma Action Plan and take their relieving medication where necessary.
"If symptoms get worse, asthma sufferers need to seek medical advice."
Further advice is available from the Asthma Australia website: asthma.org.au/triggers/wood-heaters-woodfires-and-bushfires/.
"Motorists in the area should slow down and take extra care if driving through smoke, keep windows up and turn their headlights on," Officer Taylor said.
"Only call triple-0 if you see an unattended fire. Please don't call just to report smoky conditions. Save triple-0 for emergencies.
"For more information, please contact the Rural Fire Service Chifley/Lithgow Team on 1300 258 737 during office hours - 8.30am to 4.30pm.
"Information can be found on the NSW Rural Fire Service website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or download the Hazards Near Me app, available for Apple or Android."
