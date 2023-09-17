Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Zeak Smith and Andrew Fletcher return home after helping fight Bathurst wildfires

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 17 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO Bathurst men have return home from Canada, having assisted in the country's fight against devastating wildfires that finally might be easing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.