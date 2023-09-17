TWO Bathurst men have return home from Canada, having assisted in the country's fight against devastating wildfires that finally might be easing.
Zeak Smith and Andrew Fletcher, who both serve with the Bathurst branch of the State Emergency Service (SES) were back on Australian soil on Thursday, September 7, having spent just over a month in the Canadian province of British Columbia.
It was Mr Smith's first international deployment, while Mr Fletcher was undertaking he's second trip to Canada, having returned from a month of service in late June.
"When we arrived in the country, we hit the ground running," he said.
"We had little bit of downtime to get the jet lag sorted but after that, we went straight into briefings. And then on to our first rotation, which was in Invermere, British Columbia.
"We took over from their incident management team. From there, it was pretty much 14-17 hour days for some people.
"It was a really great experience, I worked with some fantastic people and learnt a lot."
After a two weeks at Invermere, Mr Smith, alongside Mr Fletcher, were rotated to Penticton, in the south of the province, just over 60 kilometres north of the border with the United States.
Mr Smith said the long hours weren't too bad.
"We have very different fatigue policies in Australia and we just manage up people differently. It was a bit of an adjustment," he said.
"But once you're in it and you're so busy, half the time the day goes by and you don't know where 14 hours went. For the most part, it was pretty good."
Mr Smith was a unit supply leader, handling the logistical needs for equipment and housing.
He said by the time they left Canada, conditions were improving.
"By the time we were leaving, the weather was beginning to change and things were starting to improve," he said.
"The two complexes that we managed, they were certainly in a better shape when we left then when we started."
Mr Fletcher acted as the finance chief, like he did in his first deployment in Canada earlier this year.
He noticed the way Alberta (the province he was based in his first visit earlier this year) and British Columbia deals with wildfires.
"Just the difference between those two governments were quite significant," he said.
"[British Columbia] actually run a fire based on a budget. They follow the dollars and the cost of each response very closely, which was totally foreign to us over here.
"They are conscious of the cost and you know, they'll consider things things if it's cheaper to have one large helicopter or two medium-sized ones.
"From an accounting point of view, I think it's a great idea. From a practical point of view, maybe not."
They were part of Australia's last deployment of SES to Canada.
