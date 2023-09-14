A FRIDAY night event will replace the long-running Saturday Street Fair in a shake-up of Bathurst 1000 Race Week activities.
Bathurst Regional Council says Music in the Parade will be a twilight event, held in partnership with Supercars, that will feature "live music, street food, twilight markets, family entertainment and activities".
The street fair has been part of the Race Week activities for years, but has had a difficult run in recent times due to forces beyond council's control.
The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions and was affected by rain last year during a sodden spring in Bathurst that later reached a crescendo with the major November flooding on the Macquarie.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the Race Week events in the city centre will be called SuperFest this year.
"The activities we have planned have something for everyone and bring people to the heart of Bathurst, which is great for local businesses and the economy," he said.
The transporter and driver parade remains on the Race Week schedule, as does the presentation to the previous year's winners.
Wednesday, October 4
Thursday, October 5
Legends Dinner - Rydges, Mount Panorama.
An intimate evening giving guests the opportunity to listen to Australian Supercars legends as they relive some of their historical and most memorable moments on Mount Panorama. Ticketed event: $90pp; on sale now. Two-course meal (main and dessert) provided. Bar facilities available
Friday, October 6
Music in the Parade - Kings Parade.
Live music, local street food, twilight markets, family entertainment and activities.
Business Window Display Competition
Businesses within the Bathurst region are invited to join the 60th celebration and dress their shops with race memorabilia. Decoration starter packs provided by Supercars.
Colouring-In Competition
Open to primary school aged children, three to 13 years. Colouring-in can be downloaded from the Bathurst Regional Council website, picked up from the Bathurst Regional Council Civic Centre or from a business participating in the window display competition. Submissions to Bathurst Regional Council Civic Centre or via email to events@bathurst.nsw.gov.au
