Stunning lifestyle property awaits

There is also some great infrastructure in place for the keen purchaser to come in and put straight to use including three sheds, all with access to power. The largest of the sheds contains a butchery and commercial freezer/cool-room, which also sets this property apart from others on the market. 'Willow Pine' also boasts a 5kw solar system, approximately 30,000 litres of rainwater storage, a bore servicing the home, and generous dams which all provide great water security.