Stunning lifestyle property awaits

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday September 15: 'Willow Pine' 1790 Mitchell Highway, Bathurst:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 'Willow Pine' 1790 Mitchell Highway, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Located just 15 minutes from Bathurst on the Mitchell Highway, 'Willow Pine' is the ultimate lifestyle property. Offering a gorgeous home on approximately 80 acres of grazing land, this is a unique opportunity to purchase your own piece of paradise.
Listing agent, Leigh Hands, the property's close proximity to town was a major drawcard. "It's also a very versatile property with lots of different ways to use and enjoy it," he said. "There are expansive 180 degree views looking over the property."
Stepping into the home itself, it is ready to move in and make your own. It provides five generous sized bedrooms across two storeys. Four bedrooms are serviced by the large, family bathroom along with an extra toilet and powder room, while the main bedroom is situated upstairs, enjoys stunning views and is complete with a walk-in robe and private ensuite.
In addition to the five bedrooms, there is a large functional study that could also be used as a sixth bedroom, while the home offers multiple living areas providing ample space for the whole family to enjoy.
The kitchen is modern with electric appliances and boasts an adjacent dining space, making this space the perfect area for family and friends to come together. The home is cosy in winter with a centrally located wood combustion heater, and features reverse cycle air-conditioning upstairs for those warmer months.
Outside the home, 'Willow Pine' is divided into four large, securely fenced paddocks, which Leigh said the current owners make full use of. "The current owners love entertaining large groups and hosting bonfire parties," he said. "1790 Mitchell Highway really does have it all, offering the peace and tranquility of living on acres, all while being only 15 minutes from Bathurst."
There is also some great infrastructure in place for the keen purchaser to come in and put straight to use including three sheds, all with access to power. The largest of the sheds contains a butchery and commercial freezer/cool-room, which also sets this property apart from others on the market. 'Willow Pine' also boasts a 5kw solar system, approximately 30,000 litres of rainwater storage, a bore servicing the home, and generous dams which all provide great water security.
