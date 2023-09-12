RE: Bathurst community rallies against council's proposed rates rise (September 8).
I attended the public rally last Thursday; a great turn-out.
However, I would have liked to have seen a call for an action to come out of this meeting.
There was absolutely 100 per cent of attendees for the no rate rise.
I suggest a simple letter addressed to councillors saying no to a rate rise and no to any options offered. Then drop it into council chambers in person. Forget the online "Your say" site.
Why would ratepayers attend the community information sessions, which were prepared by consultants, presented by consultants, and paid for by ratepayers?
I have previously raised concerns about council's management of land sales and Mount Panorama. What about the TAFE building, headmaster's cottage, ambulance station, gasworks and shortage of parking at our hospital?
We are represented in the NSW Government by elected members. We should be asking our local member how he can assist us with this issue.
We are also represented by elected councillors and we should raise our concerns directly with them in writing or in person.
More importantly, ratepayers should write to the Minister for Local Government with your concerns about the management of our council.
