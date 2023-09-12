Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Forget the community information sessions, just write a letter saying no | Letter

By Geoff Fry
September 12 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the crowd at the rates rise protest held opposite the Bathurst Regional Council building on September 7. Picture by Alexander Grant.
Part of the crowd at the rates rise protest held opposite the Bathurst Regional Council building on September 7. Picture by Alexander Grant.

RE: Bathurst community rallies against council's proposed rates rise (September 8).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.