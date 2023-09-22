SENDING messages littered with threats to burn down a store has put a long-term criminal in the spotlight.
Katrina Louise Hartigan, 45, of Boyd Street, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 23, 2023 to two counts of intimidation.
Court documents state a woman got a message on social media at 2.48pm on August 13, 2023 from a profile belonging to Hartigan.
"Rite u ugly mutt stay the (expletive) away ... ur a grug u an ur brother ... I have ur shop burnt to th ground ... u r the filfithiest dirty (expletive) Iv eva meet you have no right ... U ya parasit3 ... I know we're you live rat faced dog," Hartigan wrote in the message.
The victim said in court papers she then found another message Hartigan sent on July 10, 2023.
"I'll make sure ya shop gets burnt out or ya house ... I know we're u live ... I promise u tht bad things wll happen to u ... don't worry we hav ur address she gave it to me an ill pass it on to sum bad junkie to fuk yas all up... watch ya bak," Hartigan wrote.
Police said they went to a home on Boyd Street in Kelso on August 17 and placed Hartigan under arrest.
As police asked if Hartigan recalled the threats, she said "oh, I know what I said".
She was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she became extremely agitated and argumentative.
A self-represented Hartigan told the court during sentencing she was "very sorry" for her actions, which she claimed to have been born out of a long-term feud.
"I did send the message but I never intended to see her," Hartigan said.
"I was just cranky at the time ... I'm ashamed of myself."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she was "dealing with serious threats" made by Hartigan, who the court heard had a long criminal history.
Hartigan was placed on a 12-month community correction order to "ensure there's no repetition" of her actions.
