SEVERAL children and adults have been assessed and treated by paramedics, with one transported by ambulance to hospital after emergency crews were called to the CBD.
At around 9:00am, on Tuesday, September 12, multiple ambulances were called to Howick Street, Bathurst, after an incident involving an alleged gas leak.
Other emergency services also attended the scene outside the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, including Fire and Rescue NSW and Bathurst Police.
"We've just had some kids present with illness, and we're just trying to rule out infection of a gas leak," said a representative from Fire and Rescue NSW, Bathurst Fire station.
"The kids are on a school trip from Newcastle, and they presented to the Fossil Museum, and some of them were unwell. Ambos and police are there assisting with the sick kids.
The spokesperson said fire crews continued to investigate the incident.
At this stage it is unclear as to whether the two incidences are linked.
