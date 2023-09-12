JUST a week after St Pat's took out the inaugural Western Tag Premiership the club will have the chance to win another league tag title through their under 11s team.
The youngest Saints girls side will be flying the flag for the club in this Saturday's grand final day at Wade Park after they overcame Orange CYMS 28-24 in a preliminary final thriller at Carrington Park.
It means Bathurst will have teams in action across every junior league tag grand final.
Bathurst Panthers under 13s handily beat the Mudgee Dragons 22-0 in their game on Saturday to book a meeting with Orange CYMS Gold in the decider.
The Panthers were also too good in the 16s prelim final where they took down Pat's 24-8 to punch their ticket to a grand final clash against Orange CYMS Green.
Saints coach Damian Fulthorpe has been proud of the growth that his team has shown over the past year.
"It's great that they were able to get there. They didn't win too many games last year, but I think they're a bit more mature and they've learned a lot over this year," he said.
"They've got more confident with every game. You can just see the difference in them from one year to the next."
The Saints under 11s will be the club's sole junior representative across tag and tackle finals.
Fulthorpe said it's nice to see the club continuing its run of great tag achievements over recent years.
"The club's got a lot of great league tag teams at the moment. All the sides made finals, which is great to see," he said.
"The club really gets around the game at all ages, just take a look at the senior team who won another grand final on the weekend."
It'll be a tough test for the Saints in the upcoming grand final against a Mudgee Dragons Red team who haven't dropped a game all year.
"Making the grand final is awesome in itself and there will be no pressure on them," Fulthorpe said.
"Mudgee's beaten everyone they've faced this year. We're just going to go there, have a bit of fun and see how we go.
"Every time we've played this side we've got off a bad start, so if we start well we can give ourselves a chance of winning it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.