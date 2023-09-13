A BUSH, a butterfly, an ant, and a secret ... and this secret is set to be revealed to audiences in attendance at an upcoming library event.
On Thursday, September 14, at 6pm, the Bathurst Library will be hosting an author talk from Christine Bailey.
Ms Bailey has recently written, illustrated and published the book, The Purple Copper's Secret.
The book follows the story of the endangered Purple Copper Butterfly, which is one of the 26 Australian butterflies at greatest risk of extinction.
The butterfly is about the size of a two dollar coin, and only exists in very special climates.
And it just so happens that the climate surrounding Bathurst is the perfect place for these flying beauties.
Due to their scarcity, and proximity to Bathurst, Ms Bailey decided to write an educational book about the butterflies.
The book focuses on the symbiotic relationships that exists between the butterfly, ants, and a certain type of bush.
"I found out that the ant is really important, so that's what the book is about. Bush, butterfly and ant are all equally important," Ms Bailey said.
The ants are responsible for protecting the caterpillar in the early stages of its life, while it forages for food on a specific plant.
The secret of the story lies within the reason as to why the ants choose to care for something that they typically consume.
"Why would the ants bother looking after it, when ants actually predate on caterpillars, but it [the caterpillar] has something to give them," Ms Bailey said.
What the caterpillar has to give? All will be revealed on the night.
The book features a wealth of information, derived from Ms Bailey's research that spans over eight years.
During this time, she was able to enlist the help of Local Land Services, who are tasked with studying the animals, and ensuring their protection.
Local Land Services will also be presenting at the library talk, to spread awareness about the butterfly and its important role in our local ecosystem.
They will also be hosting an expedition to the butterflies' habitat on Friday, September 15. Registrations for this adventure can be made at the author talk.
In addition to the talk from Local Land Services, there will also be a representative from Save Our Species, who will discuss the work of the organisation, and other vulnerable species.
"It's just about making people aware, and enlarging their awareness ... and to care," Ms Bailey said.
Copies of The Purple Copper's Secret will be available to purchase at the library event, and all proceeds will be donated to Landcare Australia, a not-for-profit organisation which helps repair the natural environment.
Ms Bailey expressed her thanks to all those who were involved in the process of creating the book, and helping her along her journey of spreading awareness.
Any books that are not sold at the library event will be donated to local primary schools, as Ms Bailey intends to share The Purple Copper's Secret with school students across the district.
She will also be running sessions at the library during the school holidays, where she will showcase the book to young audiences in an interactive environment, involving music, pottery, and art.
Bookings for these events can be made by calling the library on 6333 6281. For more information about this event or other events you can visit the library website, library.bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
