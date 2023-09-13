Western Advocate
Bathurst's Christine Bailey is author and illustrator of The Purple Copper's Secret

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
A BUSH, a butterfly, an ant, and a secret ... and this secret is set to be revealed to audiences in attendance at an upcoming library event.

