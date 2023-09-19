Every Monday night since March, more than 100 kids have come together at Cooke Hockey Complex to be part of the mixed hockey competition.
The teams were made up of a mixture of experienced and new players, ranging in age from under six to high school.
With the season now coming to an end, players enjoyed a night of hockey followed by medal presentations for most improved players and best and fairest.
After the official ceremony was over, the players enjoyed dinner courtesy of Domino's, which provided 60 pizzas for the players to enjoy.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Robyn Wray, who is one of the organisers of the competition as well as coaching the under sixes side, said the success of the competition came down to the support from parents and volunteers.
"Over the past 12 months, there has been a committee of parents and other members of our hockey community who have volunteered their time to make Monday night mixed hockey happen. The list is endless of what they have done," she said.
She thanked the sponsors: Panthers; Domino's for providing the 60 pizzas on presentation night; McDonald's for the awards; and Bathurst Chocolate Boutique in George Street for providing the chocolates for the coach's award each week in the under sixes and under eights.
Ms Wray said the competition started in March with come try hockey days.
"These days proved very successful, with over 100 kids attending across the weeks we held them. We had new kids who had never picked up a stick before through to kids who had," she said.
"Many of these kids across all age groups then chose to register and joined our winter competition."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.