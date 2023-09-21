SURPRISE!
Family and friends of Clive Coles attended a surprise 90th to celebrate the Bathurst man, on Saturday September 9, 2023.
The event was held at The Greens on William, and Mr Coles was joined by his nearest and dearest to celebrate his 90 years.
Bathurst born and bred, Mr Coles grew up in Pie Lane - now known as Railway Parade - with his parents and five siblings.
He attended South Bathurst public and Bathurst High School, and went on to work in a number of different roles in the city.
He worked on the railway, at Bedwells, was a building manager and worked at the Mapping Authority before his retirement, which he spent acting as a steward on the greyhound board.
Mr Coles met the love of his life, Bonnie-Jean Townsend, at his 21st birthday, and the couple went on to get married and have five children.
Mr Coles still lives in Bathurst surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is adored by his loved ones, as he adores them.
The close-knit family all enjoyed celebrating 90 years of Mr Coles.
