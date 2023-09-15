A NIGHT was certainly had by all who attended the 39th year of the Bathurst Carillon Business Awards.
Everyone was dressed up and looking amazing, with 18 local businesses, owners and employees honoured with awards.
The annual gala night was held at Bathurst Goldfields, honouring the great things local businesses have achieved over the past 12 months.
The event also featured an auction, with the money raised donated to Housing Plus for crisis accommodation.
Some great items were donated for auction, with those who attended digging deep to support a good cause.
Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners of the night, the recognition is well-deserved.
