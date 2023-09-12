AHEAD of a bushfire season preparation event at Bathurst this weekend, the NSW Rural Fire Service is encouraging locals to have a five-minute conversation about what they will do if a blaze threatens.
The Bathurst Rural Fire Brigade's Get Ready Weekend will be back at the Adventure Playground this Saturday, September 16 after being postponed and then cancelled in September last year due to heavy rain and flooding.
There will be a day of activities and information between 10am and 2pm, including tips and advice for the adults and jumping castles and face-painting for the kids.
As well, there will be a barbecue and the chance for youngsters to climb aboard a fire truck.
RFS district manager, Inspector John Bennett, said Bathurst residents are invited to meet their local brigade and find out how they can prepare themselves and their properties.
"Following years of wet weather and prolific vegetation growth, the risk of fire is returning along with drier and warmer conditions," he said.
Inspector Bennett said there are five simple steps people can take to reduce their bushfire risk:
"It's likely bushfires haven't been at the front of mind these last few years, so now is the time for residents to start thinking about what they need to do to get ready," Inspector Bennett said.
"Preparing for bushfires is easier than people may think. Have a five minute conversation and ask yourself, if threatened by fire, when will you go, what will you take and where will you go?
"We've seen the devastating consequences that bushfires can have, so it's important that people right across the Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon area live bushfire ready - by knowing their risk, having a plan, and getting ready."
Those who can't make it to an event this Get Ready Weekend can find out more about making a bushfire survival plan at www.myfireplan.com.au
