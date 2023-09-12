Western Advocate
Get Ready Weekend event at Adventure Playground, Bathurst on Saturday, September 16

Updated September 12 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 2:10pm
A difficult summer is being predicted for firefighters. File picture.
AHEAD of a bushfire season preparation event at Bathurst this weekend, the NSW Rural Fire Service is encouraging locals to have a five-minute conversation about what they will do if a blaze threatens.

