THE hours of travel for training and the long days in the pool are paying off for Meadow Flat's Lyndall Peychers, who is proving to be one of the fastest backstroke swimmers for her age in Australia.
Peychers, 10, recently picked up a pair of silver medals in the School Sport Australia Swimming Championships at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
Peychers came away with runner-up finishes in the girls 10 years 50 metre and 100m backstroke finals while representing New South Wales.
Her efforts captivated Meadow Flat Public School, who as a group watched the live stream of Peychers' two finals swims.
Peychers came very close to gold in her backstroke events, finishing narrowly behind South Australian Rose Kishinets on each occasion.
The Meadow Flat swimmer qualified fastest for the 50m final and then bettered that time easily in the final (35.85) but was bettered at the wall by half a second.
In the 100m event Peychers also improved on her heat time with her finals swim, clocking 1:18.45 for her silver medal.
Peychers added to those placings by picking up a pair of bronze medals over the same distances at the weekend's NSW Junior State Age Short Course Championships, where she represented the Bathurst Swim Club.
It's been a busy schedule of racing for Peychers but she's handled the workload in fine style.
As Peychers looks back on her winter racing season she's been thrilled by what she's achieved over the recent weeks.
"Going over there I thought that I was going to be able to come close to winning a medal, but wasn't totally sure," she said.
"I was really close in all of my races. They were great races. I really like my 50 and 100m backstroke. I think I just find backstroke the easiest to do, and it's what I've been best at.
"I'd really like to thank mum and also my coaches, Zofia Mara and Jess Wilson, for training me."
For Peychers' mother Belinda it's been amazing to watch her daughter's progress in recent years.
"She's been training regularly for four night a week and in the lead up to school nationals she was here five nights a week and on some Saturday mornings," she said.
"There's been a bit of roadworks between here and Meadow Flat, so you're often spending as much time in the car driving as there is training.
"Lyndall started competing four years ago but has been swimming for pretty much all her life. It really blows us away and surprises us with how well she's done."
Fellow Bathurst Swim Club member Brooklyn Whalan also had a strong showing at the NSW Junior Stage Age Short Course Championships, picking up a pair of finalist ribbons.
