Bathurst's Adam Carey adds a doctorate to his long list of achievements

September 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Adam Carey in some of his roles over the years, including (centre) as CSU graduate.
"SURROUND yourself with passionate people and pursue what you are passionate about."

