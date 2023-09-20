"SURROUND yourself with passionate people and pursue what you are passionate about."
That's part of the personal philosophy of a Bathurst man and former Olympic team head cycling coach who has added a doctorate to his long list of life achievements.
Adam Carey, 34, who is now a Doctor of Philosophy, officially celebrated his graduation from Charles Sturt University Bathurst at a ceremony in western Sydney recently.
He was one of hundreds of graduates at the ceremonies held at Rosehill over three days.
Mr Carey completed a Bachelor of Exercise Science with Honours back in 2012.
"I studied exercise science because of my fascination with sports performance and development," he said.
"I began my undergraduate as a semi-professional BMX athlete, and I was particularly interested in coaching."
Mr Carey was a professional BMX athlete from 2009 to 2020, racing across the globe and representing Australia on numerous occasions.
He still races professionally but considers himself retired after suffering four major career-ending injuries.
The most recent was at an event in Oklahoma in 2022, which left him with 21 screws and three plates after three surgeries.
Despite this, he got back on the bike.
"I believe my education in sports science and passion for exercise is the reason for my strong rehabilitation and return to competition," he said.
He said his drive for success began long before he got on a bike.
"I am a type one diabetic, which has meant that my pursuit in many aspects of my life has always required planning and perseverance," he said.
He said that, over the years, he had passed on his knowledge to everyone from children wanting to learn how to ride a bike to world champions and Olympic medallists.
"I have worked in contract coaching roles at many large events to being the head cycling coach for Thailand at the Tokyo Olympic Games," he said.
"While completing my PhD, I coached all over the world in pursuit of Olympic coaching success, which was achieved by building an Olympic program in a very short three-year period.
"My own athletic pursuits have had many successes and injuries - the experiences of the highs and lows of sporting careers."
IN OTHER NEWS FROM CSU:
Mr Carey's wife is the owner and director of a dance school in Bathurst, which she started after she moved from Sydney.
"She has been operating this for the last six years and I am extremely proud of what she does for the arts in our local community," he said.
Reflecting on his life, he said he would be most proud "of the support I have been able to provide for those around me".
"I have worked with athletes who have struggled with many aspects of their lives, and it was rewarding to see them become successful in their athletic pursuits, their careers, their relationships with friends and family, and their ethics moving forward."
And his key pieces of advice to pass on to the next generation?
"Firstly, your daily habits matter. Secondly, surround yourself with passionate people and pursue what you are passionate about," he said.
"You have a responsibility in life, so remind yourself of this frequently.
"Lastly, for me at least, I need to remind myself that I might not be the best, but I can do my best and that is why I work toward goals daily, have passionate people in my corner and remind myself it is my responsibility to do what I can, which is enough."
Having graduated, he said his biggest goal in life now "is to support my wife and her career aspirations".
"I also want to teach and educate developing and elite cycling athletes, and to continue to grow as a lecturer and tutor," he said.
"I believe I have a wealth of practical knowledge which our field could really benefit from."
