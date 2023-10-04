From the Western Advocate, November 19 2013.
It was November 19, 2013 when nearly 400 guests attended the Bathurst High graduation ball to congratulate and farewell the Class of 2013.
The 98 graduates and their teachers, friends and family gathered at Bathurst Panthers for the wonderful evening.
Each of the students was announced to the crowd as they walked down a red carpet before being presented with an engraved glass as a keepsake.
A highlight of the night was a slide show which showed each student's baby photo and Year 12 photo, as well as many other photos taken over the students' years together.
Year adviser Kathy Howard said the presentation got the tears flowing among the crowd, and said it was a beautiful way for the students to reflect upon their time together.
She said the students looked spectacular, and it was wonderful to see them all come together one last time.
Throughout the night, guests enjoyed a beautiful dinner, listened to farewell speeches, and hit the dance floor for some fun that lasted until 11pm.
