From the Western Advocate, November 20 2013.
THERE were plenty of happy faces and beautiful dresses back on November 20, 2013, when the MacKillop College Graduation Ball was held.
Around 780 guests poured into the St Stanislaus' College Performing Arts Centre to celebrate and farewell the graduating class of 2013.
To begin the celebrations, each of 90 graduating girls was presented to Reverend Patrick O'Regan and school principal Maureen Moore.
Guests listened to speeches from the college captain and principal, and enjoyed a delicious three-course meal which was catered by Charles Sturt University.
They were entertained by Nuthin' 2 Serious, with many students and guests taking their celebrations onto the dance floor.
Organisers of the event said it was the biggest ball the school have had in years and were delighted to see how happy and appreciative all the students and families were.
The crowd thoroughly enjoyed themselves, with the festivities wrapping up at around 1am.
