TENACIOUS tradesmen have been on the tools over recent weeks, all to raise $20,000 for 19-year-old Tallis Tobin.
Mr Tobin was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in February, 2023, and ever since the community have rallied to raise money to assist with treatments during his cancer journey.
This time, it was a group of nine businesses that got together for the cause, all of which donated either time or materials to go towards the initiative.
This initiative involved representatives from each company, donating either labour or components for the building of a house.
The money saved due to these donations, was then passed on to the fundraiser for Mr Tobin.
The businesses involved included; Heath Oxley Plastering, Petries Mitre 10, CSR Building Products, Bradford, Cohen Schubert Plastering, Aztec Interior, Abbetta Interiors, JJ Precision Plastering, Bullbar Plastering and Scott Build Pty Ltd.
And it's a cause that means a lot to all those involved, particularly Heath Oxley.
Mr Oxley was one of the organisers of the initiative, and was also Mr Tobin's boss prior to his cancer diagnosis.
"We've all put the labour in and gyprocked one of Sam's [Sam Baumberger from Scott Build Pty Ltd] houses," Mr Oxley said.
"So everyone has done the labour for nothing, so that Sam could supply ... and donate everything back from the labour. And everyone was really happy to chip in."
Mr Tobin was presented with a cheque for $20,000 from the group of tradesmen, on Friday, September 8, during a lunch at the Panorama Hotel.
He said that he was overwhelmed with the amount raised, and the constant support he has received from friends, family and the wider community.
"It's just crazy how much everyone has supported me through it all," Mr Tobin said.
"I never thought I would have this much support, ever. It's pretty crazy. I wouldn't have got through it without everyone's support."
And though it has been a long eight months for Mr Tobin, he said he is currently feeling the best he has felt in a long time.
He is currently awaiting results of a biopsy to determine the status of his cancer.
"I've had five rounds of chemotherapy and they have done a biopsy on me and hopefully it's all clear at the moment," Mr Tobin said.
"They've just got to keep a close eye on me over the next 12 months and hopefully it just stays at bay for now."
Regardless of his current condition, Mr Tobin said the money raised would definitely be good to have for if he needs it in the future.
He will also be using the money to treat himself to something nice in the mean time, before he feels well enough to get back to work.
Mr Tobin expressed his thanks to all those involved in the fundraising efforts, and all those who have been by his side during his cancer journey, especially his girlfriend.
