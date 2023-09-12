Strong results for bowlers at Western Districts event

With Spring in the air and the greens coming to life there are a lot of members enjoying the sunshine and a friendly game of bowls. The women continue at the Western Districts event with Sue Murray and Pauline Clark winning the Senior pairs match 25-17 with some classy shots played by both ladies against Mel Parker and Robyn Stenhouse, great effort by both Majellan teams. Out of the four ladies playing the singles three of them are going through to the next round with Leonie McGarry, Mel Parker and Pauline Clark winning their matches. Commiserations goes out to Robyn Adams who lost her match in a close one 25-24.

