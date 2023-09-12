Strong results for bowlers at Western Districts event

By The Bowling Shark
With Spring in the air and the greens coming to life there are a lot of members enjoying the sunshine and a friendly game of bowls. The women continue at the Western Districts event with Sue Murray and Pauline Clark winning the Senior pairs match 25-17 with some classy shots played by both ladies against Mel Parker and Robyn Stenhouse, great effort by both Majellan teams. Out of the four ladies playing the singles three of them are going through to the next round with Leonie McGarry, Mel Parker and Pauline Clark winning their matches. Commiserations goes out to Robyn Adams who lost her match in a close one 25-24.
This is how the week rolled:
Wednesday 06 September 2023
Rink two: Judy Davis, Lorna Hayes and Robyn Adams were unlucky against Sally Colebatch, Graham Scott and Mel Parker who dominated their match from the 5th end. Team Parker was too good on the day to win the match 13-8.
Saturday 09 September 2023
Rink one: Terry Clark, Darryl Shurmer and Trevor Sharpham was up 16-4 by the 11th against Graham Scott, Max Elms and Jeffs Adams. Team Sharpham controlled the score board from the start to finish to win easily 25-10.
Rink two: Allan Clark and Mick Nobes fell behind early against Peter Hope and Noel Witney who were 15-9 up by the 12th. Team Nobes tried their best to keep up but were done in the end 26-14.
Rink three: Geoff Thorne, Bill Dawson and Mick Foxall were 5 all after 6 ends of play against Ron Hollebone, John Mackey and Tim Pickstone. Team Foxall took charge after that and held out the opposition in the end winning, 23-15.
Rink four: Ron Hogan, Glen Carter and Terry James fired out the gates against Ted Parker, Greg Cross and Hugh Brennan with a 11-1 lead by the 5th. Team Brennan took the lead briefly on the 13th (17-16) and with some fight left in them Team Brennan snuck home 26-23.
Rink five: Steve Finnerty, Josh Roberson and David Josh was giving the opposition a lesson with a 13-0 lead by the 7th against Shaun Elphick, Andrew Moffatt and Glen Urza. Team Josh lead all the way with Team Urza just falling short going down 24-18.
Sunday 10 September 2023
Rink one: Stephen Finnerty, Louise Francis and Paul Francis opened the match against Alex Osbourne, Sally Colebatch and Peter Ryan. Team Ryan though opened with a 6 point end on the 3rd and won the next seven ends straight, which helped them to win 19-7.
Rink two: Glen Carter and Allan Clark dominated the match against Val Zylstra and Peter Zylstra with the scores 8-1 in favour of Team Clark by the 6th. It never got any better for Team Zylstra going down 14-7.
Rink three: Peter Drew and Kathy Evans trailed for the first nine ends against Noel Witney and Leonie McGarry. Team Evans took charge and opened the scoring gap between both teams to win 18-14.
Rink four: Tom King and Betsy Thornberry were up 9-1 by the 4th against Anton King and Kevin Dwyer. Team Thornberry controlled the match from the beginning to end to win 17-11.
Rink five: Rory Elphick and Shaun Elphick were in a battle against Sue Thompson and Robert Thompson with a 8-9 score line by the 12th. Team Thompson opened a small gap and held onto it to the end to win 14-10.
Tuesday 12 September 2023
Rink two: Glen Carter and Max Elms were taught a lesson by Shaun Elphick and Ian Warren who were on fire by the 10th being 18-4 up. Team Elms had no answers to the onslaught and eventually went down 35-16.
Rink three: Kevin Dwyer, Andrew Moffatt and Brian Hope stormed out of the gates to be 8-0 by the 2nd end against Jake Shurmer, Ron Hogan and Peter Drew. Team Drew fought back to level the match on the 11th (16 all) and then proceeded to stop the opposition in scoring the win, winning 39-18.
Rink four: Robert Raithby, Jim Clark and Hugh Brennan had control early against Terry Clark, John Mackey and Peter Zylstra with a 16-4 lead by the 8th. Team Zylstra came back to be within 3 points by the 14th (19-16), however Team Brennan romped home with a 33-16 win.
Rink five: Ron Hollebone, Dick Graham and Daryl Shurmer was 10-0 down by the 5th against Geoff Thorne, Tiger Smith (welcome back) and Peter Hope. Team Shurmer also came close to catching the opposition with a 14-16 score line by the 14th. Team Hope too good in the end winning 26-14.
Rink six: Tony Smith, Russ McPherson and Josh Roberson were in a world of pain by the 11th being 20-8 down against Bob Charlton, Peter Phegan and Trevor Sharpham. Team Sharpham kept the pressure on to win the match 27-15.
Rink seven: Tom Beck, Des Sanders and Allan Clark were 9 all after 10 ends of play against Mick Burke, Bill Dawson and Noel Witney. Team Clark took the short lead but Team Witney came back to control and win the match 20-15.
Wednesday September 6
Game No. 1. Rink 17: After the 11th end, Skip.Denis Oxley, Alan Clark and Louise Hall were leading 12 shots to 6 shots against Skip. Aby Homer, Robert Lindsay and Annette McPherson, who then led 20 shots to 17 shots after the 17th over over Team Oxley, who scored one shot on 19th end to level the scores at 20 shots all. Then by scoring 5 shots Team Homer won a great game of Lawn Bowls 25 - 20 over Team Oxley.
Game No.2. Rink 18: After the 10th end, Skip. Kathy Evans and Barry McPherson were leading 13 shots to 4 shots over Skip. Paul Rodenhuis and Ian Cunningham ( Welcome back, Ian.) Then, Kathy and Barry won 10 of the final 11 ends to win a high scoring game 37 Shots to 7 shots against Paul and Ian.
Game No. 3. Rink 16: By scoring 2 shots on the 11th end, Skip. Neville Townsend, Pat Duff and Margaret Miller were just down !3 shots to 15 shots to Skip.Ray Noonan, Jack Smith and Annette Myers, who won 8 of the final 10 ends to defeat Team Townsend 31 shots to 20 shots.
Game No. 4. Rink 19: Skip.Norm.Hayes,Peter Drew and Scott Bennett led 8 shots to 7 shots after the 6th end over Skip. Mick.Hall, Kevin Miller and Robert Keady, who then were leading 19 shots to 16 shots after the 18th end. Team Hayes by scoring 5 shots on the 19th end led for the first time since the 6th end 21 - 19. But, Team Hall finished the best scoring 5 shots to be successful 24 - 21 over Team Hayes.
Game No. 5. Rink 20: On the 9th end, Skip.Ian Shaw and John Martin scored One shot to level the scores at 10 shots all with Skip. Jim Grives and Phillip Murray. Then by scoring 2 shots on the 15 end, Jim and Phill. levelled the scores at 16 shots all. Then after the 20th end, Ian and John were leading 20 shots to 19 shots. With his final shot on the 21st end, Jim drew the shot and a great game of Lawn Bowls ended in a fantastic 20 shot draw.
Saturday September 9
Twenty-two Bowlers formed One game of Pairs and 3 Games of three Bowl Triples on a very sunny but cool afternoon at the City.
Game No.1: Beginning very well, Skip. John Archer and Barry Mcpherson were leading 10 shots to nil after the 3rd end against Skip. Ray Noonan and Ian Shaw, who fought back to be just down 13 shots to 15 shots after the 12th end. Then by scoring 10 shots to 4 shots John and Barry were successful, 25 shots to 17 shots against Ray and Ian.
Game No. 2: By scoring a magnificent 7 shots on the 4th end, Skip.Bryan Bromfield, Neville Townsend and Margaret Miller led 7 shots to 3 shots over Skip.Garry Hotham, Kathy Evans and Phillip Murray. Team Bromfield then were leading 19 shots to 15 shots after the 16th end against Team Hotham. By winning 4 of the last 5 ends,Team Bromfield won an interesting game by 7 shots, the final score being 25 shots to 18 shots against Team Hotham. (The 7 shots scored on the 4th end was a major factor in Team Bromfields win.)
Game No. 3: On the 8th end, Skip.Kevin Miller, Jack Smith and Annette Mcpherson scored 2 shots to level the scores at 6 shots all with Skip. Denis Oxley, Chris. Stafford and Paul Rodenhuis, who then scored One shot on the 15th end to lead13 shots to 11 shots. Both teams each scored 5 shots with Team Oxley winning 18 shots to 16 shots over Team Miller after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: On the 3rd end, Skip.Richard Simpson, Jim Grives and Brian Burke scored 4 shots to level the scores at 4 shots all with Skip. Robert Bourke, Ian Schofield and Grant Brunton, who then led 16 shots to 12 shots Team Simpson finished the best scoring 14 shots to 4 shots over Team Bourke. Final score being 26 to 20 shots. (The 6 shots scored on the 17th end may also have been the major factor for Team Simpson's great win over Team Bourke.)
Welcome back to Lawn Bowling at the City, Richard Simpson and Bryan Bromfield.
