SOME of the Bathurst's beset up and coming rugby league talents took to the field earlier this month and we're were there to caption it.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was at the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex on Saturday, September 2, to snap the likes of Bathurst Panthers, St Pat's, Orange CYMS and Mudgee Dragons in action in under 13s and under 14s.
READ MORE:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.