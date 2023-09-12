Tennis Talk | New season gets underway at Eglinton

Match conyeynor 'Iron lady' Allyson Schumacher believes this Bathurst RSL Clubls spring competition will be one of the closest in years of play at the biggest little club in the West.
With 25 players playing in this year's spring competition every side has a chance of taking that grand final cup.
Our handicap committee sat down and had a close look at each and every player's handicap in endeavouring to even the teams up.
"Well, it worked as both matches in the opening round were cliffhanger matches," Schumacher said.
The opening rounds last Saturday were full of champagne tennis with the crowd on their feet cheering for their respective sides.
The first match was a nail-biting one which saw Team Gunners of Rod Schumacher, Curtis James Booth, Brian Dwyer, Colin Whitchurch and Stacey Markwick defeat Team Diggers of Jason Molkentin, Dave Smith, Harry Dang, Toko Tari and Kath Wilkinson seven sets to five, 59 games to 58.
The second match was a thriller too with Team Lone Pine of Matt Tree, Andy Tree, Dan McLeay, Caitlin Spears and Catarina Stafford defeating Team Light Horseman of 'Slugger' John Bullock, Bailey Honeyman, Leo Meares, Paul Toole and Joe Camilleri seven sets to five, 60 games to 52.
Club President Kurt Booth believes this year's spring competition will turn heads.
"The loyalty, commitment and dedication the Eglinton players give to the club in every competition is second to none. That's why with a record number of players in this year's spring competition the players have raised the bar to a new level in producing that champagne tennis for which they are renowned for," Booth said.
The star players in round one were Colin Whitchurch (four sets), Stacey Markwick (three sets),and Matt Tree (three sets).
Well folks, until next week its Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
