Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Tennis Talk | New season gets underway at Eglinton

By John Bullock
September 13 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Match conyeynor 'Iron lady' Allyson Schumacher believes this Bathurst RSL Clubls spring competition will be one of the closest in years of play at the biggest little club in the West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.