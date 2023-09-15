A CROWD of around 150 people attended the third Voice to Parliament Yes event held in Bathurst in the past five months, organisers say.
And next up will be a walk around the river this weekend to discuss the Voice as the referendum on the matter looms.
Constitutional lawyer Dr Shireen Morris spoke at a community forum held by Bathurst for Yes at Panthers Bathurst on Sunday, September 10.
The co-author (with Noel Pearson) of A Rightful Place: A Road Map To Recognition told the audience that the referendum is not about Labor or Liberal or left or right but "about right and wrong".
"It's time to say yes to recognise Indigenous peoples in the constitution by giving them an advisory Voice in their own affairs," she said.
The other speaker, Alisha Agland, youth ambassador for the Uluru Statement Dialogues, told the audience that the Voice "will empower my community to shape policies that directly impact them and help bridge the inequality gap".
"The existing statistics clearly demonstrate that the current approach is ineffective. We must embrace something different, and the Voice referendum offers us that opportunity," she said.
Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee - who cited the Nationals' position on the Voice and his feeling that he was being muzzled in his support of the constitutional change as one of his reasons for leaving the party late last year - was also at the most recent Bathurst community forum.
It followed a community information session about the Voice held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in early April and a community forum held at the Catholic Parish Centre (and an associated event the same day at the library) in late July.
On the other side of the debate, federal Nationals leader David Littleproud and Northern Territory Senator and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price visited the region in July to explain the party's official position in opposition to the Voice.
Senator Price said, during her visit, that some of those she had spoken to "believe those of us sitting in parliament should actually listen to individuals, and not just bureaucracies that are set up, to gain a greater picture of what those issues are on the ground".
She also said that Elders she had spoken to had said "they support recognition in our constitution, but they don't support the Voice" and "they are unhappy at the fact that the Voice has been latched on to recognition".
A Bathurst Walk for Yes event this weekend will be one of many across Australia, organisers say.
The walk will be held this Sunday, September 17 and those wanting to take part are asked to meet at 1pm at Bicentennial Park on the Wambool Macquarie River.
Participants can bring a picnic and stay on after the one-lap walk ends about 1.30pm, organisers say.
"In 1967, we walked together to demand that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people be counted in our constitution," Bathurst Walk for Yes co-ordinator Deborah Munns said.
"Just 23 years ago, in 2000, we made history as a quarter of a million Australians walked across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in a momentous display of support for reconciliation.
"And then, 15 years ago, in 2008, we walked together again when the country gave its national apology to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were removed from their families and communities."
She said Walk for Yes isn't just an event, but "our opportunity to show Australia how powerful and uniting a vote for Yes can be; to show Australia that this referendum is about bringing people together and moving forward as a country".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.