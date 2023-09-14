IT'S TWO days out from the big dance, and Tammy Small is only $300 away from reaching her fundraising goal for the Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer.
Ms Small is one of the stars of this year's event, and has been busily preparing for the last few months, and raising money along the way.
So far, she has managed to raise $3200, all thanks to the support of her family and friends, colleagues at Glenray, and a wine and gin tour fundraising event.
And she is hoping to come through with the final $300 to reach her goal of $3500 before the big night.
"It's been intense, it's been a huge journey," she said.
Though Ms Small said she isn't dancing for anybody in particular, she said she was just happy to be a part of such a good cause.
The Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event is run annually, with the money raised donated to the Cancer Council NSW, and their world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services.
This year, the event will take place on Saturday, September 16, from the Bathurst Goldfields on Mount Panorama.
"We know a lot of people that have been touched by cancer in various different ways, so the fact that these funds go directly to local sources is amazing," Ms Small said.
Working alongside Dance Dynamic Studios in Blayney, Ms Small is presenting a jazz dance to a mash-up of Lady Gaga songs.
As the big day approaches, she is getting quite nervous for her performance, as she generally tends to shy away from the spotlight.
"Unless I've had a few beverages, I'm not one to be dancing around," she said.
"I'm not one to put myself out in the public eye, but definitely it has been good for confidence."
"The dance school has a range of children aged from six to, I think 16, who are dancing with me," Ms Small said.
"They are my little back-up dancers, and they have been amazing. When I have forgotten a step, they have let me know and they have given me little bouts of encouragement."
Ms Small expressed her thanks to everybody in the community who has supported the Dance for Cancer cause, especially those who have donated to both herself, and the other stars.
She also expressed her thanks to her amazing colleagues at Glenray, for helping to encourage her to step out of her comfort zone, and helping her prepare for the big night.
Anybody looking to donate ahead of the event is encouraged to visit the Stars of Bathurst website.
