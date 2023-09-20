IT was a risk to stage a three-day piano festival in Bathurst last year, according to one of the people behind it, but it was a risk of the calculated kind.
"There were some things that were just unknown," Piano+ CEO Marcus Barker told the Advocate as he prepares for next month's second edition of the local festival.
"One of the big unknowns was: was the audience going to come?
"What was the driver for the audience to consider, oh, actually, I wouldn't mind going out to Bathurst, I wouldn't mind exploring the Central West region?"
As it turned out, 140 people - which was capacity for the hall where the concerts were held - attended the inaugural Out West Piano Fest at an historic property on Eleven Mile Drive.
Not only did they come from as far away as Melbourne and south-east Queensland, they were given a taste of the produce of the region as they enjoyed local food and wine in between performances.
Fast forward almost 12 months and Mr Barker and presentation and production company Piano+ are getting ready to do it all again, with a tweak or two after 2022.
"Last year we did do it on the October long weekend, which was just before the Bathurst 1000," he said.
"And purely from a logistics perspective of infrastructure, nothing to do with the audience, but from infrastructure, like hiring tents and chairs and whatever else, it was a little bit challenging.
"So this is the reason why you see it at the end of October this year, well away from the races."
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
What is the same as last year is the aim to leave an economic and creative legacy for Bathurst.
Where possible, Mr Barker said, Out West Piano Fest organisers are buying and hiring locally and working with local suppliers, including event styling company Lulu and Lotti and Margot Burke Catering.
"And we're not just working with that caterer, but also looking at what produce has been produced in the Central West region that can be highlighted and celebrated within the menus which we'll offer during the festival," he said.
"That flow-on effect means that the caterer is actually buying local fresh asparagus or the farmed beef or whatever it might be from local sources."
And in terms of a creative legacy?
"Separate to the festival but integrated as part of it is that we will be going out to high schools in the Bathurst region and we will be taking one of our artists into the classroom to give educative talks to music students, with the view that those music students will then come to one of the concerts over the festival weekend, as our guests, to hear and listen to the music that is being played by professional artists," Mr Barker said.
Working with Mitchell Conservatorium, Out West Piano Fest will also be putting on masterclasses and a teach-the-teacher workshop.
Mr Barker said the piano festival in Bathurst is unique in Australia and will remain so.
"There is no other festival which is focused solely on the piano: this is an exclusive to Bathurst," he said.
"We at Piano+ will, over time, find other communities around the country that are interested to work with us and partner with us to create new offerings.
"But will it actually solely be a piano festival? No, because that is owned by Bathurst now."
The 2023 Out West Piano Fest, featuring four internationally-acclaimed pianists, will be held from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29 at Blackdown Farm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.