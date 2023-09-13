Man airlifted to Sydney after suffering burns in incident at Meadow Flat

Emergency services say a man has been airlifted to hospital after an attempt to burn a pile of timber at Meadow Flat went wrong.
Emergency crews were called at around 2pm on Wednesday, September 13 after reports a man was suffering from burns.
Ambulance and Rural Fire Service crews attended the scene and paramedics treated the man, in his 30s, for burns to his arms and neck.
The man was then flown to Royal North Shore Hospital by helicopter.
A NSW RFS spokesperson said the man had poured petrol on a pile of timber and lit it up before he was injured.
The spokesperson said petrol should never be used to start fires.
The RFS says anyone burning at the moment is required to notify their neighbours and the local RFS and, as of October 1, 2023, permits will be needed to perform any kind of hazard reduction burning.
