Man airlifted to Sydney after suffering burns in incident at Meadow Flat

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:05pm
Emergency services say a man has been airlifted to hospital after an attempt to burn a pile of timber at Meadow Flat went wrong.

