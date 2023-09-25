A MAN who hit a person while walking a dog said he did it because he was frustrated, a court has heard.
Roland Blomstrom, 42, of Warrawee Place, Eglinton pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 23, 2023 to common assault.
Court documents state Blomstrom and the victim were at a campground in the Macquarie Woods Forestry Reserve Campground in Guyong on April 6, 2023 where they took a dog for a walk.
As they walked along the campground, an argument broke out about 5.30pm.
Moments later Blomstrom hit the victim in the face.
The court heard the victim began to yell at Blomstrom as people who overlooked the campground saw the assault and walked over.
A short time later the witnesses called triple-zero.
Court papers said police went to the scene and separated the pair, and offered both a chance to give their version.
Blomstrom told police he hit the victim on the shoulder because he was frustrated.
He was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Solicitor Jonty Boshier told the court his client had no criminal history, and changed his plea on the day instead of going ahead with a September 6 hearing.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in reply she would place Blomstrom on a conditional release order for 18 months (without conviction) "to reflect the seriousness of the offence".
