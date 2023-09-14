Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Panorama Platypi's training underway as they eye off Western Women's Rugby League opens three-peat

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE target is on the backs of the Panorama Platypi for this upcoming Western Women's Rugby League opens campaign but coach Kevin Grimshaw expects his side to rise to the occasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.