RE: Wyangala Dam project scrapped amid government cost concerns (September 13).
So the proposed engineering work on the Wyangala Dam upgrade is to be scrapped by the urban-based State Government as not being worthy of the investment.
Another example of plenty of money for city-centric infrastructure investment for the Sydney urban area and bugger all for rural regional areas.
Money to knock down and rebuild stadiums being a classic example while regional road repairs and upgrades are practically non-existent.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.