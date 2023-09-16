WHEN women first started wearing trousers, it caused an uproar.
In the early 20th century, pants-wearing was considered immodest and/or an outrageous assertion of women's rights.
A few decades later, in the West at least, pants had become an unremarkable clothing option for women.
Meanings change, profoundly, depending on time and context.
Reading through the objections (publicly available online through the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's Major Projects portal) to the proposed solar farm at Glanmire, I see that many are based on a sense of "wrongness" about the sight of solar panels in the midst of the charming rolling hills of the district.
The solar farm would be "visually undesirable"; it would be a "visual eyesore on approach to a major developing city" and a destroyer of "stunning views".
Visual impacts were the second-most cited reason for opposing the development after concern about agricultural land being used for non-agricultural purposes.
This week, the department released the proponent's responses to submissions.
Elgin Energy argues that the 60 megawatt solar farm is "compatible" with existing agricultural land use. Addressing visual impact, the company has promised to, among other measures, include screening vegetation; include a solar panel exclusion zone to reduce "glimpse views" from the highway; to hide some of the infrastructure behind a hill; and to angle the panels in such a way as to reduce glare.
While we wait on a final determination on this project, it's worth reflecting on the idea that solar farms constitute a visual eyesore.
Like women wearing pants a hundred years ago, their appearance in bucolic landscapes can seem very disruptive.
But meanings can and do change. If we see solar farms as evidence that we are willing to do our bit in the transition to a cleaner, brighter future, then we might begin to see them differently.
In this context, the sight of a solar farm glimpsed from a highway or wind turbines on a hilltop can be seen as symbols of hope.
Maybe - just maybe - we will achieve Net Zero in time to save a liveable planet for ourselves. Maybe communities across the globe will embrace the challenge rather than resist it.
BCCAN (Bathurst Community Climate Action Network) supports the Glanmire solar farm - ours was one of the few public submissions in favour - but we do not support any and all renewable energy projects.
Sometimes, there are good arguments against a particular project. But "visual pollution", for us, is not one of them.
