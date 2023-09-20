Western Advocate
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Photos

Pictures from the Willow + Reed warehouse sale along Russell Street, Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 20 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CLOTHES, shoes, blankets, rattles, hats, toys and all things baby were up for grabs at the Willow + Reed pop-up store on Russell Street recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.