CLOTHES, shoes, blankets, rattles, hats, toys and all things baby were up for grabs at the Willow + Reed pop-up store on Russell Street recently.
Hundreds of people lined the street on Thursday, September 14 in order to be the first through the doors to snag a bargain from the warehouse sale.
Summer and winter stock flew out of the store, with people queuing from as early as 9am before the doors officially opened at 9.30am.
This is all because the warehouse that services the Willow + Reed store along George Street is moving locations.
Dads, mums and bubs were all there to take advantage of the bargain prices.
A Western Advocate representative snapped some pictures of those waiting in line to be a part of the event.
