THERE will be a see of black jerseys on the field and in the crowd this Saturday and Sunday at Wade Park after Bathurst Panthers qualified for five Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand finals.
The club's under 11s, 13s and 14s tackle sides and their under 13s and 16s league tag teams will be gunning for premiership glory at the Orange ground in a strong showing for the club's junior stocks.
Bathurst Panthers Junior Rugby League president Mick Carter said the big number of teams is a testament to the tireless efforts of all members throughout the year.
"It's an incredible effort by all the players, coaches, managers, trainers and everyone who's been involved. It's massive for the club," he said.
"It's no surprise to me though. All those teams have worked tremendously hard all year.
"We were unfortunate not to get our under 15s there as well. They were minor premiers but went out after losing both their finals games, but that's rugby league. They take plenty out of that.
"Probably over the last four to five years we've seen a lot of success for our juniors, but five teams would be around the biggest amount of teams we've had on grand final day in that time."
Carter's own under 14s team will be one of the leading hopes for the club after the minor premier side qualified directly for the decider thanks to their major semi-final win.
They won't be coming up against the Orange CYMS side they beat on that day, but will instead face the Mudgee Dragons after they got the preliminary final victory over the green and golds.
The under 11s side are one of the feel good stories of the year for the club, after they joined forces with the Oberon Tigers to create a merged team when each side was struggling for numbers.
They'll face the Blayney Bears in the opening game of grand final day.
Panthers under 13s can win their competition from third place if they overcome the Dragons in their match, while both the 13s and 16s league tag sides are chasing revenge against CYMS after their major semi-final losses.
Carter said it's exciting to see such numbers for Panthers, knowing that these teams will be the foundation of future senior sides.
"We want our junior players working towards eventually being a part of the senior club, and hopefully they'll stick with Panthers and one day be first graders here," he said.
"It was a massive effort from our 14s boys, who went through the whole year unbeaten, and it was the same for our 16s girls until their semi-final, which was the first game they dropped.
"That loss won't hurt them. They'll regroup. They trained well earlier in the week when I saw them and they'll have their last session on Friday.
"All five teams representing us have a great chance of bringing home a trophy."
Panthers have the equal biggest representation on the grand final days along with Orange CYMS.
There will be six Bathurst teams in action over the weekend, with the St Pat's under 11s league tag teams set to take on minor premiers Mudgee Dragons.
Group 10 junior grand final match times:
Saturday:
Sunday:
