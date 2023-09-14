TWO long-time mates in Bathurst have won a slot to own a horse and grab a share of the prizemoney in next month's $2 million Kosciuszko horse race.
Incredibly, Terry Roberts and Brian Wood were together one of 14 lucky ticket holders drawn in the TAB competition to have a horse in the event.
They have come to terms for a 50/50 split of any winnings with the owners of Dubbo-based horse Sizzle Minizzle after selecting it as their slot pick, thus earning it a place in the field for the big race.
The Kosciuszko will be held at Sydney's Randwick Racecourse on October 14 in what is one of the biggest days on the Australian horse racing calendar as the program also includes the Everest with prizemoney of $20 million.
A race exclusively for country-trained horses, the Kosciuszko now gives Mr Roberts and Mr Wood the chance to cash in should Sizzle Minizzle snare the $1 million first place cheque.
Mr Roberts said he and long-time friend Mr Wood are still trying to come to terms with the enormity of what it means to win one of the 14 slots in the event.
"Brian and I go right back as we both were in the same year going to school at Stannies. We both chipped in a few bob and purchased a couple of $5 tickets in the Kosciuszko lottery, never really thinking we would actually win anything," he said.
"But lo and behold, our ticket was a winner out of the hundreds of thousands of entries in the competition. It's just incredible."
Mr Wood admits to knowing very little about horse racing and said he's just going to enjoy it and go along for the ride.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Hopefully we have picked a good horse and it runs well on the day. Just to be in the field means you're in with a chance, so fingers crossed we get lucky," he said.
"We picked Sizzle Minizzle because it won this year's Country Championships held at Randwick earlier this year and liked the fact it's trained out of Dubbo.
"A win would really help put Western Districts racing on the map."
