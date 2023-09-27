A MAN who has been described by a magistrate has having "an extensive criminal and driving history" has come to police attention again.
Darren Kevin Hennings, 56, of William Street, Bathurst, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 of driving with an illicit drug in his blood.
Police documents before the court said Hennings was behind the wheel of a green Toyota Camry heading along Vittoria Street in West Bathurst at about 4pm on May 3, 2023 when he was stopped by police for testing.
After giving police his driver's licence, Hennings was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
He was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Hennings gave a second positive result for the drug, which was later backed up by forensic analysis.
According to police, Hennings told them he hadn't had drugs in six months.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Hennings aloud in an open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
"He has an extensive criminal and driving history," Ms Ellis said.
Hennings was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.
