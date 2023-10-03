YOU are perfect, you are loved, you are enough.
They were just some of the messages spread across the wall at MacKillop College, as part of R U OKAY? Day at the school.
Students were asked to write a meaningful message on a piece of yellow paper, to be hung on the wall that faces the school oval for the day on Thursday, September 14.
These were then arranged to form the phrase, R U OKAY? to encourage students to ask their peers how they are feeling, and spread awareness regarding mental health.
A few representatives from the College also made their way to the Catholic Healthcare Macquarie Care Centre, to write positive messages to residents.
The tennis court at the school was buzzing, with the boys engaging in a basketball toss, chocolate toss, football toss, handball, and a Rubik's cube race.
Students were also invited to wear yellow socks for the day, all for a gold coin donation, with proceeds being donated to the R U OKAY? Day foundation.
R U OKAY? Day is held annually, as a way to inspire and empower everyone to meaningfully connect with the people around them and start a conversation with those in their world who may be struggling.
