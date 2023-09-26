Western Advocate
Darian Dopper charged after pulling woman's hair at Bathurst servo

By Court Reporter
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
A WOMAN who grabbed another woman's hair at a service station during a fight over money has been given an almost $3000 fine.

