A WOMAN who grabbed another woman's hair at a service station during a fight over money has been given an almost $3000 fine.
Darian Dopper, 27, of Rivett Place, Kelso, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 of intimidation and common assault.
Police documents before the court said Dopper - who is also known as Shyanne Shaw - called the victim in the matter at about 8.40am on September 2, 2023 to say her vehicle was out of petrol and she needed a jerry can of fuel taken to Cummings Street in West Bathurst.
The victim picked Dopper up from her vehicle and drove her to a service station on Stewart Street, where they got into a heated fight about money.
"You're a mutt. I'll bash you," Dopper said, according to the police documents.
The women got out of the car as the service station attendant made a public announcement, using their microphone, to say they would call the police if Dopper did not stop making a scene.
According to police, Dopper pulled the victim's hair and called out for helping, saying the woman was assaulting her.
Witnesses nearby could be heard on a recorded video - filmed by the victim - crying.
The victim eventually pulled herself free from Dopper and drove away and police were called.
Police said they went to a home on Joubert Drive in Llanarth at about 3.30pm the same day and spoke with the victim about the incident.
Officers went to Dopper's home on Rivett Place in Kelso half an hour later and arrested her.
Dopper said she dragged the victim out of the vehicle, but she denied touching her, according to police.
Police said Dopper also said she verbally abused the victim and was aware her actions were being caught on CCTV footage.
As Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read over the court documents, she questioned how "Ms Dopper can drag the victim without touching her".
Ms Ellis then found the charge proved in Dopper's absence.
Dopper was convicted and fined $2800.
