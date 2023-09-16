HAVING one life membership recipient at a St Pat's annual presentation is a rare occasion, let alone having three awarded on the same evening.
However, that's what unfolded at the most recent edition, where Rebecca Clayton, Niel Howard and Trevor Weal were the most recent club legends to receive such an acknowledgement.
The trio have been long serving members of St Pats, all accountable for lots of the club's success, whether that was coaching or playing.
All three recipients have been members of the club and have had ongoing roles in the committee, all contributing to St Pats Hockey in different ways.
Across nearly a century of the club's history the trio are just the 24th, 25th and 26th members to receive life membership.
The first person to be honoured at the club's 86th annual presentation was Niel Howard, recognised by many as someone who would give up anything for the organisation.
Howard started playing for St Pats from the age of five and is still currently involved at the club.
"On any given weekend it wasn't unusual for Niel to play four or five games and umpire as well", Trevor Weal said while presenting Howard with the membership.
Howard played his first Premier League match at the ripe age of 15, going on to serve the club in a number of different grades and have a long and successful playing career.
"He would do anything for this club. He speaks the truth, with passion for this club and the sport", Trevor Weal explained.
Howard's playing achievements alone are enough to credit this award, but his contribution in coaching and administration are what makes him the deserved recipient for this membership.
Trevor Weal was the next person to receive a lifetime membership.
Weal is acknowledged as a very important figure in the club, seen as a role model for his playing ability, but it's his activeness within the club as coach, sponsor and member of the board which defines his importance.
"Trevor is St Pats through and through, a great mentor to so many within the club", his cousin Ben Weal said.
Weal coached several junior teams in different age groups, not only for St Pats but at a representative level.
The award in some ways is a praise for his personal playing achievements, representing Bathurst and NSW, and of course competing with St Pats for 40 years, playing over 500 games.
Rebecca Clayton was the third recipient of a lifetime membership.
Clayton is well known around Central West hockey as one of the most dominant players in her position and was seen as a compulsive winner.
Clayton has played hundreds of games for St Pats and represented both NSW and Bathurst.
Former Premier League coach Ben Weal even said "without her at the back we were a bit of a rudderless ship".
Clayton is a born leader, captaining her women's Premier League side to four premierships throughout one of the most dominant eras by any one hockey side.
"This person is about as St Pats as you can get. I'm pretty sure this person bleeds blue and white", Ben Weal said.
Clayton is a brilliant advocate for junior girls hockey, coaching and mentoring juniors for a number of years, as well as umpiring and contributing to the St Pats committee.
