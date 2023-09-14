DRIVERS are being asked to allow for an additional five minutes of travel time when the Great Western Highway is closed in both directions between Mount Victoria and Lithgow during an upcoming evening.
Transport for NSW says maintenance work needs to be completed, including realigning temporary barriers, line marking, vegetation and drainage maintenance.
It says the work will be carried out at night to minimise traffic disruptions and will run from 8pm to 5am this Monday, September 18.
Transport for NSW says the Great Western Highway will be closed in both directions between Mount Victoria and Lithgow while the work is being completed and a detour via Chifley Road and Darling Causeway will be in place for all through traffic.
Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles and residents to the closure points at the top and bottom gantry at Victoria Pass, according to Transport for NSW.
It says oversized and over-mass vehicles will be escorted through the work site but must contact Transport on UHF channel 21 prior to arrival and must follow the direction of traffic control.
On Bathurst's other route to Sydney, a section of Bells Line of Road near the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden entry has been reduced to one lane due to slope repair work.
Transport for NSW says a pilot vehicle and portable traffic signals will be in place from 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and timed alternating traffic signals will be in place at all other times until Thursday, September 21.
