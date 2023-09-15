Four clubs fighting it out for Bathurst District Football top grade titles

FOUR different clubs will be looking to get their hands on Bathurst District Football premier league silverware during this Sunday's men's and women's grand final contests at Proctor Park.
It's a 2022 grand final rematch in the men's contest as defending premiers CSU FC once again face Eglinton FC while in the women's fixture Panorama FC will look to cap off a strong season by ending Abercrombie FC's magic finals run.
Panorama are looking to go one better after last year's penalty shoot out heartbreak in the women's clash.
The Goats have made their way back to the big game with most of the core group from last season, and among that group is an enthusiastic Jasmin Christie-Johnson.
"The mood's been great this year. We're having a lot of fun and we've really enjoyed the way that we've been playing. Hopefully we can finish it all off on the weekend," she said.
"We were made to work for our wins to get to the final. It was great to see the girls banding together and working as a group.
"There's been a little bit of chatter about losing last year but we've put that behind us and it's a new season. We've got a couple of new girls and everything we've done so far seems to be working."
CSU were positioned to have both their men's and women's teams in action on grand final day before the Abercrombie women stunned the Vixens in the preliminary final with a 1-0 win.
It's a result that's given the AFC squad the belief that they can take out the competition after finishing the regular season in fourth place.
That would be quite the achievement, and it's one that goalkeeper Anna Coombes believes the team is capable of.
"We're a team that loves playing together. There's been a couple of rough seasons for a lot of us girls who have played together for a while. This year something just felt different," she said.
"A lot of us came across from Macquarie and we had a couple of older, more experienced players as well.
"I felt like we clicked quite quickly as a group this year and it's been a lot of fun. For a lot of us this will be our first grand final ever."
Meanwhile, CSU and Eglinton's men's teams will be quite familiar with each other by this stage.
The Stags took out last year's decider in a 1-0 result and were the first team back into this season's grand final thanks to a 2-0 success over the minor premier Eglinton side.
The Eagles bounced back in a 3-1 win over Abercrombie last weekend to set up the rematch and give themselves an opportunity to flip around the result from 2022's big game.
Eglinton's Angus Daymond said the team knows where the can improve from their major semi-final disappointment.
"I'm not surprised to see a grand final rematch. We had a bit of a fall in that semi-final so that forced as to work hard to get back in there. I think that loss made us switch on a bit," he said.
"We're all feeling pretty good and I think the team's gelled well this year. There's a few different faces and some guys with a bit more experience, which has helped us a lot.
"We're all great mates, which is the main thing, and it's been nice to see a lot of guys come back who haven't play for a few years."
CSU, as they always do, underwent a series of changes to their squad for the new season but have managed to retain their high standard of football throughout the season.
Coach Brett Russell said the university community are eager to once again throw their support behind the Stags on another exciting grand final night.
"The team's a mix of students and local players and they've been building quite consistently over the last couple of months, and we welcome back the full squad for the grand final," he said.
"We watched the Ego game last weekend and they're as dangerous as they've been all year. If we can play the way we want to play then we can get over the top of them.
"We've done some training sessions over the last few weeks to make sure that we're still conditioned for the match and they're all enthusiastic.
"The club loves grand final day. The whole club will be getting together for lunch before walking to the ground to watch the first grade men play."
The women's grand final gets underway from 3pm on field one with the men's match to following afterwards from 5pm.
All grand final matches on field one will be live streamed on the Bathurst District Football Facebook page.
BDF Grand Finals:
