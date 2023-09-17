Western Advocate
Our History

Having the latest meat machines was a must in the butchery business | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
September 17 2023 - 5:00pm
A sausage meat chopping machine made quick work of a laborious task.
THIS week we have part three about Mr Grotefent's family and butchery business in Bathurst. Mr Grotefent was always keen to have the most up-to-date equipment, such as this Gardener's butcher's sausage meat chopping machine model No 1. It was able to chop up 15 pounds of meat in eight minutes. This model was hand-operated by a young lad.

At the Bathurst Show held in late April 1930, Mrs Grotefent had entries in a number of sections for plants and flowers. She was known for her flower and vegetable garden.

