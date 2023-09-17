At the Bathurst Show held in late April 1930, Mrs Grotefent had entries in a number of sections for plants and flowers. She was known for her flower and vegetable garden.
In the cut flowers decorative work, Mrs Grotefent's basket of roses came second to Mrs Crofts' vase of arranged flowers. Mrs Grotefent received a highly commended certificate.
The bowl of chrysanthemums was won by B Simpson and Mrs Grotefent came second.
For the collection of flowers, the South Bathurst School girls received first place, South Bathurst School boys came second and Mrs Grotefent obtained a highly commended certificate.
Mr Grotefent, as usual, had an entry in the blood horse section, this time judged by Mr J. Soden.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
In 1930, Mr Grotefent was selling roasts for sixpence, 25 pounds of corn meat for eight shillings and lamb chops for sixpence per pound.
He was selling shoulder chops at nine pence per pound, leg mutton at two shillings a pound, roasting beef from six pence per pound, prime pork for nine pence a pound, pickling pork at three pence and shoulder mutton from one shilling and sixpence. He also had a range of sausages and smallgoods.
Mr Grotefent sold his butchery business to William James Fogarty (master butcher, of Bathurst, and one of the best-known personalities in the meat industry in NSW) and his partner Mr Woods in October 1932.
After the sale, Mr Fogarty purchased the magnificent home of "Kilrush", the domicile of the Meagher family for so long, from the executors of the late Mr M. Meagher.
He had it luxuriously furnished.
Under the new management of Grotefent's butchery, many improvements were made to the premises, which were described as materially assisting in making the business one of the most up to date not only in Bathurst, but the Western Districts.
Outstanding among these was the KFB refrigerator which was placed in a handy position in the shop, occupying one of the windows.
The machine, which was all electric, maintained a regular temperature and enabled even the choicest meat to be kept absolutely fresh during the hottest weather.
Its installation met with the approval of the many customers of the firm, all of whom appreciated the management's business acumen in so improving a splendidly equipped shop.
They urged any Bathurstians who had not yet seen the new refrigerator to come along and do so.
On October 27, 1933, an advertisement appeared in the National Advocate: GROTEFENT'S - Wholesale and Retail Butchery. I wish to inform the public of Bathurst and surrounding districts that I have purchased the share of my late partner, Mr. W.J. Fogarty, in the business known as Grotefent, George Street, Bathurst, and am now the sole proprietor trading under the name and title of Grotefent's. I would like to thank the people of Bathurst and the surrounding districts for their valued support in the past and to solicit a continuance of same. I can assure them of continued good service and the best quality meat at the lowest possible prices. Business as usual. Your patronage is appreciated. THOMAS WOODS - Phone: Grotefents 68.
It was reported in February 1937 that Miss Edna Grotefent had returned to Bathurst and would be taking over the specialty florist business conducted by Miss Lola Hickey in Howick Street.
Floral tributes of all descriptions would be a specialty and choice cut flowers and reliable plants would always be available, the public was told.
