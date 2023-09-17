On October 27, 1933, an advertisement appeared in the National Advocate: GROTEFENT'S - Wholesale and Retail Butchery. I wish to inform the public of Bathurst and surrounding districts that I have purchased the share of my late partner, Mr. W.J. Fogarty, in the business known as Grotefent, George Street, Bathurst, and am now the sole proprietor trading under the name and title of Grotefent's. I would like to thank the people of Bathurst and the surrounding districts for their valued support in the past and to solicit a continuance of same. I can assure them of continued good service and the best quality meat at the lowest possible prices. Business as usual. Your patronage is appreciated. THOMAS WOODS - Phone: Grotefents 68.