A WOMAN who had children and a prohibited drug in her car when she was pulled over by police in the late evening has been given a stern warning from a magistrate.
Ashlee Hall, 28, of Cummings Street, West Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 to having a prohibited drug.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling the Bathurst area at about 10pm on July 21, 2023 when they saw a black Jeep Cherokee leave what officers described as a suspected drug location.
Police said they followed the vehicle - driven by Hall, who had three children in the car - and signalled for it to stop along Howick Street.
As Hall gave police her licence, she explained that she had just dropped a friend home and showed a text message as proof, according to the police documents.
But police said Hall scrolled too far along the chat and they saw a message that read "I'll give you a rock for the lift".
Hall told police she didn't accept the "rock", which is a term for cocaine.
Suspecting Hall had drugs, police said they searched her vehicle and found a small, clear resealable bag with a white crystal substance.
Police said Hall told them she thought it was "ice" and didn't want it.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court that drugs were "not an ongoing issue" for his client, who has a borderline personality disorder.
"If you have challenges and are mixing it with meth, that is foolish," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"It's stupid to put yourself at risk with your children.
"If there are any more drug matters, I'll get much more involved in your life."
Hall was convicted without further penalty.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.