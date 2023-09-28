A MAN who said he was carrying a .22 round in a bum bag for protection has been fined almost $1000.
Frederick Alan Doolan, 39, of Adams Street, Goodooga, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 of having ammunition without a licence and failing to comply with police direction.
Police documents before the court said police were called to a home on Mcmenamin Place in Kelso at about 10.25pm on July 29, 2023 following reports a man and a woman were yelling.
As police arrived, they said they were met by Doolan, who was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and rambling.
Police said Doolan told them he was worried about a woman because she had allegedly used drugs that he had bought from a friend.
The court heard that, due to Doolan's history, the time of night and his drug admission, officers searched him.
Doolan was found to have a .22 calibre round in his bum bag, which police said he claimed to have for protection.
Police seized the ammunition from Doolan, who didn't have a firearm's licence or permit.
He was then issued with a direction to not go within 600 metres of the home for six hours.
About an hour-and-a-half later, police said they got a call about Doolan trying to get inside the home.
Police went back to the area and arrested Doolan. He was then taken to a home in West Bathurst.
At that point, his arrest was discontinued, according to the police documents.
After reading the charges against Doolan aloud in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis contemplated issuing a warrant for him.
But she decided against it.
"While I accept he has one of the more considerable records and was on a community correction order until May, I will deal with it without a warrant," Ms Ellis said.
Doolan was convicted and fined $950.
