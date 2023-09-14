WATTLE plants moved from a wind farm site north of Bathurst are doing well in their new location, according to the company that owns the renewable energy project.
Squadron Energy - which operates the Crudine Ridge Wind Farm north-east of Hill End - says the wattle plants were translocated three years ago.
Squadron's environmental adviser Zeina Jokadar said the plant is on the statewide Saving Our Species (SoS) program, which is designed to secure threatened plants in the wild.
"The wattle translocation demonstrates our efforts to engage ecologists to minimise and mitigate construction impacts on biodiversity," she said.
"During the most recent visit to the translocation site, with the Biodiversity Conservation Division, all plants were healthy and showing new growth."
Squadron Energy says it engaged Eco Logical Australia to work on the translocation project in 2019 for the listed endangered species Acacia meiantha, moving them from an impact area for the upgrade of Aarons Pass Road to an area known to provide a suitable habitat.
Through the translocation plan, Squadron Energy says it reduced the loss of 59 wattle identified in the Crudine Ridge Wind Farm impact area.
Part of the goal of the translocation was to establish a self-sustaining population.
Squadron Energy says the wind project became fully operational in 2022, "producing enough electricity to power more than 75,000 homes and prevent 266,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually".
During construction, the project created 240 jobs and injected $21 million into the regional economy, according to the company.
