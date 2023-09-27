A DRIVER who mounted the kerb, knocked down a sign and drove for a time on the wrong side of the road ended up blowing three times the legal limit when the police caught up with her.
Rachel Jane Eldridge, 51, of Heylin Place, South Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 to high-range drink-driving.
Police documents before the court said Eldridge was driving a Ford Focus along Alpha Street in Bathurst at about 10.45pm on August 17, 2023 when she caught the attention of another driver.
After pulling out in front of the witness in the matter and making a slow turn onto Havannah Street from Gormans Hill Road, Eldridge swerved towards a kerb and drove along the wrong side of the road for about 50 metres.
The witness continued to follow Eldridge as they called police.
Eldridge turned onto Sydney Road, drove into the central reservation island and bounced off it before she mounted another island near the intersection with Stockland Drive, according to the police documents.
She then took out the Stockland Drive sign and knocked her driver's side mirror off in the process.
Eldridge did a 270-degree turn and drove towards the witness' vehicle, only missing it because they sped away.
She then turned back onto Sydney Road and continued until she realised the witness was following her.
She continued onto Durham Street, where she came to a stop in the middle of the road.
Police documents said Eldridge then reversed her car at the witness before she stopped, drove about 50 metres along the road and mounted a kerb.
Police arrived seconds later and told Eldridge to turn off her car.
She was then asked if she'd had any alcohol within the past 30 minutes and admitted to having "a few", according to police.
Eldridge gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol, was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.165.
While in police custody, police said Eldridge told them she couldn't remember most of the night.
Solicitor Fiona Sams told the court her client was originally the passenger in the vehicle that night, but due to the then-driver's arrest, Eldridge chose to get behind the wheel.
Ms Sams told the court Eldridge had done counselling for drugs and alcohol and had finished the Traffic Offenders' Program in the lead-up to her sentencing.
"Ms Eldridge is a very valuable member of the Aboriginal community. She brings people together and is well-respected," Ms Sams said.
"This is very out of character for her, and she has addressed this through counselling and programs."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told Eldridge she was a "disaster waiting to happen" on the night.
"I'm hoping this was a one-off, a mistake that you will never repeat," Ms Ellis said.
"If you are going to drink [in future], take extreme measures to get home safely so that it doesn't involve you driving."
Eldridge was convicted, fined $1200 and taken off the road for six months.
Once her disqualification period is complete, she must have an alcohol interlock device installed in her vehicle for 24 months.
