Don't be too quick to call the race over

THE running of the Edgell Jog seems to spark an annual exercise in self-reflection in this city.
Any event - and particularly an event put on by volunteers - relies on the free publicity of people talking about it, but it does seem as if the talk about the jog has been mostly pessimistic for a number of years now.
There is no doubt that numbers for the event are down - there were over 1500 finishers in 2013 and 520 in 2022 - but the Edgell Jog is hardly alone in that regard.
The Western Advocate has reported regularly in recent years on community service groups facing the threat of winding up - or having to take that final, unfortunate step - simply because they can't attract the interest that they once did.
The metropolitan media, meanwhile, has had a number of stories this year about the dire state of bush rugby league in NSW - and that's the grassroots of a sport that hardly lacks profile or clout in this football-loving state.
As the jog adjusts to life with significantly reduced numbers, there will be some who will wonder whether its day has come and gone and the people of Bathurst have moved on.
That ignores a couple of important factors, though.
The first is that community interest does wax and wane.
Bathurst's annual NRL game at Carrington Park, for instance, had some quiet years only relatively recently but has just gone through a purple patch of crowds of 10,000-plus.
The other factor is the jog's history and the dedication and passion of those who give their time to ensure that it runs each year.
Bathurst is a big, bustling city these days with sprawling suburbs and afternoon traffic jams (here's looking at you, Hereford Street), but we shouldn't be too quick to shrug off our past.
The Edgell Jog - run since the 1970s - has earned its place on the calendar and does not deserve (as some would have it) to be lightly discarded.
Of course, the easiest way to ensure the jog is around for many years to come is to participate - but we live in an age of infinite leisure options.
If we're not going to take part, we can support the jog by being supportive of it. By talking it up. By treating it with respect.
A city that would simply shrug off its history is a city at risk of forgetting how it came to be.
And that's an exercise in foolishness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.