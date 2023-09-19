SIMPLOT says a number of mature trees were cut down at its West Bathurst site recently so that a new fire ring road could be created.
The company was responding to concerns about the loss of the trees, which a nearby resident said had offered bird nesting habitat and had kept down the noise from the factory.
The Western Advocate was alerted to the trees - in the south-east part of the Simplot property - coming down on Friday afternoon, September 15.
West Bathurst resident Janelle Macdouall, who can see part of the Simplot site from her home, told the Advocate there had been magpies nesting in the trees for years.
"We've been living here nearly five years but we've seen four generations, at least, of birds that have all nested there," she said.
"I just can't understand why they're taking them down."
She said, because of the timing of the removal of the trees, she believed there would have been a number of nests within the area containing either eggs or chicks.
A Simplot spokesperson told the Advocate the trees had been removed "to enable a new fire ring road to be laid at the site, to comply with emergency vehicle access requirements".
"We took baseline noise readings before commencing the works, and we will ensure this level is maintained once the works are completed," the spokesperson said.
"Additional trees will also be planted across the site as part of these upgrades."
The Advocate also contacted Bathurst Regional Council.
A council spokesperson said council is "unaware of any large-scale removal, however there are no tree protection requirements within the Simplot land that would require Council permission to remove trees".
The concern about the Simplot trees follows a protest held in November last year when mature trees were removed along Hereford Street to allow for car parking spaces to be added to a sporting facility.
That protest was followed by South Bathurst resident Cathie Hale's one-woman attempt to stop a large, mature tree being removed in Bant Street in July.
Councillor Marg Hogan, who attended the protest against the removal of the trees on Hereford Street, said at the time that council had, in the past 15 years, "planted nearly 90,000 trees and natives in the area, so I would like to acknowledge the work that our environmental team does".
Cr Hogan and councillor Kirralee Burke subsequently joined forces at a recent council meeting for a successful motion to create a new policy to increase the protection of trees in the area.
