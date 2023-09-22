IT'S BEEN more than three years since the Perthville community were able to host a market day of their own, and they have been waiting patiently for this to change.
COVID-19 put a stop to the tradition in the town in 2019, but soon the wait will be over.
The Bathurst and District Artisans Group and the Perthville Neighbourhood Group are teaming up to host a market day in October.
On Saturday, October 14, from 9am until 3pm, the community hall will be the place to be to satisfy all your market cravings.
According to vice president of the Bathurst and District Artisans Group and market organiser Cheryl Armstrong, the day will have "everything" you can expect.
There will be candles, crystals and crocheted goods, as well as tasty treats for both pets and humans.
Plus, there will even be some entertainment provided for anybody who chooses to bring along their little ones.
"We've got the SES coming for sure, we're trying to get the antique rural fire truck for here as well," Ms Armstrong said.
"The SES will be running games for the children and we've got the playground outside as well.
"We will also be having drinks and a barbecue, and we're trying to get the Country Women's Association to do some morning tea and scones."
All funds raised from the markets will be split between the two groups organising the event.
This money will then be put towards other community initiatives, including the work of the Artisans Group, which will also displayed at the markets.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The classes of the Bathurst and District Artisans Group are held in the community hall, and include working with wool in a variety of ways such as spinning, crocheting and knitting.
"And they start right from the beginning with the wool and work right up to spinning it, and then we learn how to wash it and then knit it or crotchet it," Ms Armstrong said
The group also participates in painting classes, such as water colour and acrylic, and speciality classes are held on weekends.
Ms Armstrong said these classes are an excellent way to connect with others in the community, all while learning a new skill.
"It's brilliant because I live on a farm, and I know what it's like to be isolated and not have anything to come to or to do," she said.
"And this is something you can learn or you practice."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.