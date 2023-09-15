POLICE say a Kelso woman is facing a string of charges after a crash in the Blue Mountains on Thursday afternoon in which another woman was critically injured.
Those charges include failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact that caused grievous bodily harm and driving with a child not restrained.
According to police, emergency services were called to Mount Victoria just before 4.30pm on Thursday, September 14 following reports of a two-vehicle collision on the Great Western Highway.
The driver of a Toyota Yaris - a 51-year-old woman - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics on scene before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of a Ford Ranger utility - a 28-year-old woman - and her passenger, a 16-month-old baby, were treated for minor injuries before being taken to Katoomba Hospital, where the driver also underwent mandatory testing, police say.
Officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command established a crime scene and, with the assistance of specialist officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit, started inquiries into the cause of the collision.
Police say they will allege in court that the 28-year-old woman struck two other vehicles on the Great Western Highway before the Mount Victoria crash.
Officers seized prohibited drugs when the vehicle was searched and the ute has now been seized for forensic examination, according to police.
They say the 28-year-old Kelso woman was arrested and taken to Katoomba Police Station upon her release from hospital and charged with eight offences:
Police say the Kelso woman was refused bail to appear before Penrith Local Court on Friday, September 15.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.