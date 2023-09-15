Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kelso woman facing string of charges after Mount Victoria crash

Updated September 15 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE say a Kelso woman is facing a string of charges after a crash in the Blue Mountains on Thursday afternoon in which another woman was critically injured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.