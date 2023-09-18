ZOOKEEPING, acting and journalism.
They were just some of the occupations Year 10 students from St Stanislaus College got to experience as part of the St Stanislaus' College two-week work experience program, which began on September 11, 2023.
The program has allowed student, Sebastian Prior, to spend the week caring for, cuddling, and cleaning-up after animals at Taronga Zoo.
Sebastian was the 'first in best dressed' when applying for the position, and it's a decision he couldn't be happier with
His time at Taronga was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and something he won't be forgetting any time soon.
"My week as a zookeeper has been pretty interesting, meeting unique animals and meeting great people," Sebastian said.
Another student, Knox Gibson, spent the week in Sydney showcasing his marketing and communication skills with Invictus Games Australia. He was also there to help and assist those who have been wounded, injured or fallen ill during or as a consequence of service through sport.
Other students followed in their fathers' footsteps, and spent the week tending to trades.
While Connor Brown spent the week living the life of a sports journalist, at the Western Advocate.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
St Stannislaus College careers advisor Paul McDonald said work experience at the school has been compulsory for the past 30 years, after its implementation in 1990.
He said over those decades, it has given students an experience of reality of the workplace.
"It's compulsory because of the benefit and I feel if we didn't make it compulsory it would be too easy not to attend or say 'no'," he said.
Mr McDonald, members of the Stannies' staff, and parents all believe that work experience is a very beneficial program for Year 10 students.
"The Stannies boys really benefit from having to get out, work with people, meet different people, speak to adults," Mr McDonald said.
"The benefits definitely outweigh anything that could be negative about it, I find it very hard to find any negatives about it at all."
Due to the success of the Stannies work placement program, Mr McDonald believes that it will stick around for several years to come, if not forever.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.