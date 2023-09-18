Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

St Stanislaus' College Bathurst students have participated in work experience

By Nicholas Newman, Year 10 Work Experience Student
September 18 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ZOOKEEPING, acting and journalism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.